Kyle Richardson Talks Debut Album, Being an LGBTQ+ Artist, & More

Hailing from Vancouver, Kyle Richardson is an emerging Canadian artist who is igniting the music scene with his charismatic pop magic. Having written with several vocalists including Carly Rae Jepsen, DYLN, and Garrett Neiles, his music has been featured on TV shows such as Degrassi: The Next Generation and The L.A. Complex.

In October, Richardson unveiled his debut album, Louder Than Words, an 11-track playlist offering a mix of songs that draw from a range of influences but are still tied to a distinctly pop vibe that is engaging and uplifting. Instead of chasing trends, Richardson is focused on heartfelt lyrics, soaring melodies, and true-to-life storytelling.

“This album is an equal representation of who I am as an artist and as a person,” he says.

Richardson release three singles ahead of the album’s release: “Fight the Good Fight,” “Can You Hear Me,” and “Anything.”

Additionally, as a LGBTQ+ performer, Richardson is a steadfast supporter of industry diversity and representation. Through his music, he hopes to make his own mark as an artist while also being a positive example for others in the community.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Richardson and talk more about Louder Than Words, as well as the creative process and passion behind the album, how he is standing out from the crowd, and how he will continue to bring LGBTQ+ representation to music.

Check out the full video interview below.

Kyle Richardson…

