‘Kyle XY’ Star Matt Dallas Hitting Festival Circuit In New Gay Film

A handsome and hunky out gay actor in a new queer film? Sign us up! Matt Dallas, 40, title star of the ABC Family series Kyle XY will soon be on our screens once again. The Phoenix, Arizona born and raised father of two is starring in a new movie about to hit the festival circuit.

Shoulder Dance tells the story of

“Best friends Ira and Roger haven’t seen each other in 24 years. When Roger arrives unexpectedly for the weekend, long suppressed desires dangerously resurface. As the boundaries of friendship, love, and sex collide, the strength of Ira’s long term relationship with Josh is tested as never before.” (IMDB.com)

The film, directed by Jay Arnold, has already won the Best LGBTQ Film from the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival 2023. Also costarring in the film are Rick Cosnett, Taylor Frey, Samuel Larsen and Maggie Geha. Geha also won the Best Supporting Actress award from the same festival.

Pardon us while we have a little victory dance. #shoulderdance 💜 pic.twitter.com/IsW1Q5LPPr — Shoulder Dance (@SDTheMovie) February 26, 2023

Since Kyle XY ended in 2009, Dallas has appeared in films including Babysitter Wanted, Wyatt Earp’s Revenge, and Painted Woman. His television credits include Eastwicks and Baby Daddy. He has been married to musician Blue Hamilton since 2015 and together they are raising two adopted children.

Shoulder Dance is coming soon to theaters nationwide.

