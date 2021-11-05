Kylie Minogue & Jessie Ware Duet On The New Track ‘Kiss Of Life’

For her latest collaboration (from the forthcoming DISCO: Guest List Edition), Kylie Minogue teams up with British belter Jessie Ware, who’s own admiration for the Down Under icon makes their new track ‘Kiss Of Life’ that much sweeter. “If someone had told me when I was a kid that I would one day have a song out with Kylie, I would have said ‘Absolutely no way!’ I grew up listening to her on our tape recorder in our family car:” Ware said on Instagram. “Kiss Of Life’ itself is a fantastical disco track (wrote by Jessie Ware and Kylie Minogue, along with James Ford, Danny Parker and Shungudzo) harkening back to the Studio 54 era.

The full ‘Kiss Of Life’ video (which you can see here) showcase both Ware & Minogue in a stunning 80’s inspired fever dream of sorts, set in London’s posh Ave Mario restaurant. While the Sophie Mueller directed video itself is breathtakingly hazy and glorious glam, it’s the fashion that is getting a great deal of attention in this seventies-infused disco celebration. With Minogue decked out in high fashion brands like a scarlet Valentino ensemble & Ware garbed in a polka-dot Yves Saint Lauren top, the sleek fashion these ladies are garbed in amplifies the vintage vibe of the production.

‘Kiss Of Life’ only enhances the anticipation for Minogue’s new album DISCO: Guest List Edition, to be released November 12. DISCO will feature a lineup of stellar remixes from the original version of DISCO along with Minogue’s version of ‘Real Groove’ (Studio 2054 Remix), Minogue’s epic collaboration with Dua Lipa. As the reimagined version of Minogue’s fifteenth (and massively successful) album, DISCO will feature both ‘Kiss of Life’ and A Second to Midnight’ (Minogue’s raucously fun collaboration with Years & Years, which is a track to return to the dance floor with if there ever was one). DISCO: Guest List Edition will also include another brand new track titled “Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You,” recorded with disco legend Gloria Gaynor (of ‘I Will Survive’ fame.)

