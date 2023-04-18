Kylie Minogue Stars As Herself in Netflix’s ‘The Residence’ Series

Kylie Minogue is joining the cast of Netflix’s upcoming murder-mystery series, ‘The Residence,’ and gay Twitter is celebrating over the news!

The eight-part show is based on the 2015 book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, written by author Kate Andersen Brower, and it will be set in the US president’s residence in Washington DC.

The upcoming series will revolve around finding the culprit of a murder that will take place in one of the 132 rooms at the White House during a state dinner. All of the mansion’s staff are included on the suspect list, and ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actress Uzo Aduba will be playing the role of Cordelia Cupp.

Cordelia is described as an “eccentric” detective who will lead the murder case’s core investigation. Aside from the aforementioned stars, the cast also includes Andre Braugher, Susan Kelechi Watson, Eliza Coupe, Jane Curtin, and Edwina Findley.

Meanwhile, Minogue is starring as herself in ‘The Residence,’ but other than that, no further information is known about her role. The few details about her portrayal was more than enough to make gay Twitter wild with excitement though, and here are some of their reactions:

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Bridgerton’s Shonda Rhimes is the producer of ‘The Residence,’ which has already started production. However, the release date has yet to be announced.

