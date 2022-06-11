Kylie Minogue Wine Hits Café Carlyle & ‘Watch What Happens Live’

As one of the most successful female artists in history (with over 80 million records sold), fans are always eager to dive into Kylie Minogue’s latest release; and the launch of Kylie Minogue Wines in 2020 was absolutely no different. The launch has gone on to become the most successful U.K. wine launch ever, with over 5 million bottles sold. This past week, Minogue hit New York City to bring her wine stateside, with a jazz-tinged set at the iconic Café Carlyle complete with unique renditions of iconic hits like “Love At First Sight”, “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and “Say Something” from her revolutionary last album Disco. (Minogue herself called appearing at the Carlyle a true “pinch me moment”)

During her visit to the Big Apple, Kylie stopped by for a visit to Watch What Happens Live (host Andy Cohen is a huge Minogue fan) and dropped a little tea on a few topics, starting off with some much sought after collaborations. While a Robbie Williams collab that was in the works has been “put to the side” right now, Cohen suggested a Lady Gaga collaboration, to which Minogue seemed very receptive. Cohen also suggested the much-anticipated collaboration with Madonna that so many have been waiting for, to which Minogue responded that there have been a couple occasions it came close to happening, but “it hasn’t quite happened..but I would be up for that”! Minogue also spoke on the After Show (courtesy of Moose) about her never before heard about collaboration with Prince that while they did complete a demo of a track, the recording never happened although it does exist “on a cassette somewhere”.

As a woman who has crafted so many of her own gay dance smash hits, Minogue went down memory lane with Cohen, discussing her favorite gay anthems. She discussed the evolution of performing her own 80’s hit “The Locomotion”, her own personal choice of what is the ultimate gay anthem (“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor) and her own favorite current Kylie Minogue song (“Can’t Get You Outta My Head”).

While there is only one “Kylie”, that didn’t stop makeup maven Kylie Jenner from attempting to trademark the name for her own eponymous makeup line. While a lawsuit did ensue, Minogue was victorious. Our own favorite Kylie stated during her “WWHL” appearance that it was “just business” and that she has “spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand, so it was just something that had to be done”.

As for the new music from Ms. Minogue, Kylie confirmed that she is back in the studio recording new music, and is “going back through July“. She is “looking forward to what is going to happen” and is “open to being open”.

