Kylie Minogue’s Current Success Shatters Music Industry’s Sexism

In an era when program directors worldwide ridiculously deem female recording artists irrelevant after age 35, Kylie Minogue’s global hit “Padam” is a triumph. It’s a symbol of defiance for female recording artists of a particular generation who are often rejected by radio as over-the-hill. In 2023, “Padam” easily earned the title of “Song of the Summer” — a coveted accolade usually reserved for the latest pubescent pop tarts forced down our ear holes by the recording industry.

Advertisement

“Padam” may appear to be just a song, but it’s more. It is a testament to the fact that age really is just a number, talent knows no bounds, and women are still badasses over the age of 50.

For decades, the music industry has been plagued by the idea that female artists have a shelf life and that meritless belief has been unleashed unto global music consumers. It’s hard to fathom that some young program directors today are so chauvinistic, they truly believe female music acts have an expiration date, like milk.

Case in point, Madonna. Some of her most extraordinary later work, namely on the Rebel Heart album, was wholly rejected by national FM radio — not because of the music, but because of her age. The powers that be decided she was too old; reportedly, a few years ago, stations were directed not to play any new Madonna albums on the air or any females in their late 30s.

Advertisement

This is a grossly unfair and sexist notion perpetuated by the industry for far too long. However, Kylie’s “Padam” has shattered this myth into a million pieces. It was initially rejected by all the major BBC youth market radio stations in the UK, but the song caught on like wildfire thanks to ridiculously fun “Padam” memes and dance challenges on TikTok.

The popularity of “Padam” transcended social media and became a significant radio hit. At 55 years (and a breast cancer survivor), Kylie topped the UK Big Top 40 and reached No 26 on the official singles chart. It was the biggest-selling single of the week and her highest-charting single since 2014. It became a Top 40 radio hit in Australia, charted in France, Italy, and Spain. She also recently entered the US pop charts again — the first time in over 20 years.

Advertisement

Kylie Minogue is still going strong and showing no signs of slowing down. She is a true icon in the world of music, and her latest hit has ignited a worldwide tour in which she recently wowed crows in New York City. This global enthusiasm for “Padam” is a triumph for Kylie, for all female artists, and for any woman who has been told they are too old for this or that. It should be about the music, the talent or skill —not someone’s birth certificate. Imagine all the fantastic songs the world would have missed out on over the decades if radio refused to play females over 35.

At 40 years old, Tina Turner’s brilliant debut solo album Private Dancer would have flopped without radio support. How about then 60-year-old Shirley Bassey’s tremendous hit “History Repeating” with The Propeller Heads? And Cher’s celestial masterpiece “Believe,” which topped the global charts when she was 52! Today’s sexist ageism in radio would have deprived the world of some of the most fantastic pop music ever recorded.

Related: Why The Gays Love Kylie Minogue’s “Padam”

Advertisement

Kylie Minogue’s “Padam” is more than a song. It’s an inspiration to us all and reminds us that “younger” doesn’t always mean “better,” and to never give in to the idea that we devalue as we get older. Some of our most significant accomplishments may happen later in life, so when you jam to “Padam,” remember that.

Our dreams, talents, and ambitions don’t expire, and Kylie is the perfect example of our most significant accomplishments sometimes coming later in life, so never give up on your dreams. Riding on the success of “Padam,” Kylie just announced a highly anticipated new Las Vegas show residency. Seriously, this girl —well, mature woman, is on fire! And it’s a lesson to all of us.

Just as the fabulous media personality Bevy Smith told me once on the red carpet, “Corey, don’t ever get caught up in thinking it’s too late; remember, it gets greater later!”