La’Darius Marshall Is Safe After ‘Cheer’ Star Shares Alarming Social Media Post 

La’Darius Marshall, who rose to fame on the Netflix documentary series Cheer, is doing OK after he shared a very alarming post on his social media.

“La’Darius Marshall is safe at home here in Texas with me,” Debbie Bonner, who Cheer fans may remember as the woman he was living with during his time at Navaro, wrote on Thursday, September 3, via Instagram. “Thank you all for caring for our boy. He will receive the help he needs. I’ll make sure of it. We will take good care of him.”

Debbie also seemingly removed the post from his page that made his millions of fans concerned.

“La’Darius Marshall is floating away, going away, fading away,” the post began. “I have hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here. I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it. What’s left of me is nothing, I’m empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life.”

“I am not what my media shows. I’m a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war,” he continued. “Carry on with life, but keep me in your memories. I love each and every single one of you guys. I hope that God shows you the way. Hurt people hurt people, and I’m tired of hurting people. It’s ok I’ll be smiling wherever I’m going. I have Given up this time.”

His fellow teammates and Cheer costars showered him with love before the post was taken down. “You mean so much to me and others,” Jerry Harris wrote. “I want you to know you have so many people that love you so much for YOU! You have made a huge impact on America and they love you so much just like everyone who’s close to you! NEVER lose sight of that. It’s definitely something that keeps me going when times get tough and trust me THEY DO!! But I know I have family, close friends, and die hard loving fans that support me and build me up and you do as well!”

La’Darius was featured on Cheer‘s first season which received wide acclaim from critics and fans of the show. He was open on the series about being sexually abused as a child.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).