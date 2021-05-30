Lady Gaga Announces Special Edition of ‘Born This Way’

HOT

Popular Twitter Account Serves Up Porn Of The Past

On Friday, May 28, Lady Gaga announced ‘Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary’ which will include reimagined versions of the album’s songs by LGBTQ artists and advocates. (Photo Credit: Lady Gaga Official Twitter Account)

With this year marking ten years since Lady Gaga’s quintessential album, Born This Way was released, it is no surprise the recognition it is receiving. On May 23, the mayor of West Hollywood declared that date “Born This Way Day” with Lady Gaga accepting a key to the city.

Now Lady Gaga, herself, has announced her plans to commemorate the first decade anniversary of her album. In a tweet from her official Twitter account, Gaga revealed the forthcoming release of Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a special edition that will have new packaging with the album’s original 14 songs on the first disc and a second disc called Born This Way Reimagined, which Gaga revealed to be “reimagined versions of Born This Way songs by incredible artists who both represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

While the lineup for Born This Way Reimagined is being kept secret, the first reimagined song has been released, “Judas” by Big Freedia.

Gaga also unveiled The Tenth Anniversary merchandise which consisted of apparel and more.

The Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary special edition album is scheduled to be released June 18 on CD and “Judas” by Big Freedia is available now.

