Lady Gaga/ Ariana Grande Song Debuts on Billboard Top 100 in Coveted Position

To no one’s surprise, “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande debuted on Billboard’s Top 100 at number one. The song was released on May 22 to rave reviews from both critics and fans of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. “Rain on Me” appearing at number one has set some records for both women according to Billboard.

For Grande, with “Rain on Me” going to the top spot in its debut week, it makes her fourth single to debut at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100, making Grande the first artist with four singles to debut at number one. Grande was previously tied with Mariah Carey, Drake, and Justin Bieber for the record. Grande and Bieber both entered the tie weeks ago when their single, “Stuck With U,” debuted at one and now with her collaboration with Gaga, Grande has surpassed Bieber. The other songs by Grande to debut at number one on Billboard’s Top 100, in chronological order, are “Thank U Next,” “7 Rings,” and “Stuck With U.”

“Rain on Me” makes Lady Gaga’s fifth number one single with, in chronological order, “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” and “Shallow” preceding it. Gaga is also the third solo artist to have a number one on the Hot 100 in 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, with Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.

“Rain on Me” also became the seventh Hot 100 number by two or more women in the chart’s history, and the third this year. The seven songs are:

“No More Tears (Enough is Enough)” by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer (1979)

“The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica (1998)

“Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and P!nk (2001)

“S&M” by Rihanna feat. Britney Spears (2011)

“Fancy” by Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX (2014)

“Say So” by Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj (2020)

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé (2020)

“Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (2020)

“Rain on Me” also makes the first number one for Nija Charles, one of the song’s co-writers.

Wow. My first #1. This record means so much to me because this is a POP record. Me being a black woman, people sometimes try to pigeonhole me thinking I’m just an “urban writer.” So I want to thank you @ladygaga, @arianagrande & for showing people I’m more than what they expect. pic.twitter.com/fCuTmMPpa4 — Nij (@amnija_) June 1, 2020

More information on “Rain on Me” and its numerous achievements can be found at Billboard.

Source: Billboard,