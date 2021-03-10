Lady Gaga As The Gucci Heiress May Bring Us Back To The Movie Theaters

The Haus of Gaga is about to expand to the House of Gucci

Fresh off her of massively successful 2018 turn as Ally in A Star is Born (for which she won an Academy Award for Best Original Song) Lady Gaga’s next foray into film is portraying Italian socialite turned murder hiring heiress Patrizia Reggiani. Shots on Instagram emerged yesterday showing Gaga alongside Adam Driver, who is portraying Reggiani’s husband Maurizio Gucci. With snow-capped mountains in the background, Gaga and Driver are serving apres-ski realness, with Driver in a cozy cable-knit sweater and Gaga dripping in gold chains. The caption simply reads “Signore e Signora Gucci” which translates to Mr. and Mrs. Gucci.

House of Gucci is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The film is a reimagining of the assassination of Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio. Patrizia Reggiani, who was the ex-wife of the founder of Gucci’s grandson, was tried and ultimately convicted of planning the killing outside his Milan office building in 1995. She served 18 years in prison for her role in the shooting and was released in 2016. While Maurizio & Patrizia did have two children together, he ultimately left her for another woman. Reggiani was notoriously known as the “Black Widow” by the media in Italy for both her larger-than-life style, as well as her morbid humor. When asked by a reporter why she didn’t just shoot Maurizio herself, she replied, “My eyesight is not so good. I didn’t want to miss.”

House of Gucci is filming now in Europe. The film also stars (in addition to Driver as Maurizio Gucci), Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, The film is poised to be released November 24th, 2021, right in time for a sure to be packed Oscar season.

