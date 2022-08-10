Lady Gaga Rallies For Abortion Rights In D.C. Show

Lady Gaga is speaking up for women’s rights and gay rights again! We love to see it!

The singer and actress recently kickstarted her U.S. tour to go alongside her 2020 album Chromatica. Monday’s performance in Washington, D.C. marked the start of the Chromatica Ball, which will run through September. During the show, Lady Gaga sang a series of her hits including “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Alice,” “Replay,” “Telephone,” and more. During the entire performance, Lady Gaga made sure to celebrate her audience.

“I see a lot of people in this audience who know exactly who you are!” the singer proclaimed at the start of “Born This Way,” according to USA Today. “This might not be THE national anthem, but it’s OUT national anthem!”

"Believe in yourself. Love yourself. And I hope, if anything tonight, you all leave here not loving me more, or us more, but you leave here loving yourself more. " – Lady Gaga at The #ChromaticaBallDC ✨ pic.twitter.com/Tl1kv6GxsW — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) August 9, 2022

For that song, the singer played a piano bedecked in tree branches. Then in the middle of the song, Gaga switched it up from a ballad form to the mirror ball version. Performing alongside her dancers, Gaga yelled, “They better not mess with gay marriage in this country!”

This comment was in reference to Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sparking fear that gay marriage would be next on the chopping block at the Supreme Court. After ruling against Roe v. Wade, Thomas stated that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” Obergefell v. Hodges. That 2015 decision ruled that same-sex couples had the fundamental right to marry.

"I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until its right!" – Lady Gaga talking about abortion rights at The #ChromaticaBallDC pic.twitter.com/YjwlC0rg7C — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) August 9, 2022

From there, the singer shared more words of encouragement for her fans during the song “Always Remember Us This Way.”

“Over the past few years, this country has been very brave and showed a lot of courage and there was a lot of pain,” she said. “We wish we could go back and change what happened, but I want to remember your bravery. I think the world is pretty special, even though it’s (expletive)-up, too.”

But Lady Gaga’s most powerful statement took place during her song “The Edge of Glory.” Gaga dedicated the song to “every woman in America.”

She added, “To everyone woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up. That we will stick together and not stop until it’s right.”

Source: USA Today, Movin925, Pitchfork,