Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Amanda Gorman Shine at Inauguration

It may have been Joe Biden’s inauguration, but it was the women that snatched wigs at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. The feminine energy was present from the moment Michelle Obama walked in with her husband, 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was greeted with a flourishing fanfare from the United States Marine Band and exuberant cheers upon her entrance.

At the start of the ceremony former Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar opened the inauguration with a rousing speech on how important democracy is. Klobuchar illustrated how the events that unfolded there two weeks prior changed some of us:

“It awakened us to our responsibility as Americans. This is the day when our democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust, and does what America always does – goes forward as a nation under God, indivisible with liberty for all.”

Performing the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” with the U.S. Marine Band, Lady Gaga brought the house down with her powerful rendition of the song.

Following Gaga, Jennifer Lopez slayed with her medley of “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” with her singing “Let’s get loud” before the final refrain.

Finally, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman captured the hearts of many Americans with her powerful inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb.” The 22-year-old Los Angeles native drew inspiration for her poem among various influences including the Bible and the Broadway musical, Hamilton.

Gorman received high praise for her inauguration debut from some notable figures.

Wasn't @TheAmandaGorman’s poem just stunning? She's promised to run for president in 2036 and I for one can't wait. pic.twitter.com/rahEClc6k2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

You were perfect. Perfectly written, perfectly delivered. Every bit of it. Brava! -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 20, 2021

I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. pic.twitter.com/I5HLE0qbPs — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

With her strong and poignant words, @TheAmandaGorman reminds us of the power we each hold in upholding our democracy. Keep shining, Amanda! I can't wait to see what you do next. 💕 #BlackGirlMagic Photo credit: Rob Carr pic.twitter.com/C2cf0U5iEj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 20, 2021

On a day for the history books, @TheAmandaGorman delivered a poem that more than met the moment. Young people like her are proof that "there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it; if only we're brave enough to be it." pic.twitter.com/mbywtvjtEH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

As a human and American I have a massive girl crush on Amanda Gorman. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 21, 2021

Sources: PBS, Youthlaureate.org, The Associated Press, ABC News Official YouTube Channel, Today Show Official YouTube Channel, MSNBC Official YouTube Channel, PBS Newshour Official YouTube Channel,