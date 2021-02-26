Lady Gaga Offering $500K For Kidnapped Dogs

Who has Lady Gaga’s dogs?

Lady Gaga is the happy owner and mother of three French Bulldogs. But being a largely successful artist, she doesn’t always have the time to walk her dogs. As such, she pays a dog walker, 30-year-old Ryan Fischer, to help take care of her pets.

But on Wednesday, February 24, Fischer was shot while walking the dogs in West Hollywood. TMZ has released video surveillance of the attack and dognapping (warning: the content may be too graphic for some viewers). In the video, which is surveillance from a neighbor’s home, Fischer is walking on the sidewalk when a white sedan pulls up. One of the two men inside is heard saying, “Give it up,” while cocking a gun.

A fight then breaks out and Fischer calls for help before being shot in the chest. The attackers then grabbed one dog each, Koji and Gustav, and got in the car. The third dog was able to escape and ran back to Fischer. The dog was later recovered by police.

According to People, Ryan Fischer is in stable condition in the hospital, is breathing on his own, and is conscious enough to be texting friends.

“The thing he texted was not even about him. It was, ‘I miss you. I love you. Thank you,'” said Fischer’s friend and former client Dr. Fred Pescatore.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippet told People that police are looking for the two suspects. The surveillance video leads them to believe the getaway car was a Nissan Altima. They are also currently looking for two men between the ages of 20 and 25. They believe the suspects “intended to rob the individual of the dogs.”

As for Gaga, she is, unfortunately, currently in Rome. The singer is offering $500,000, no questions asked, for the return of her two dogs.

“Anyone who has the dogs can use this email, KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward,” said a source close to the singer.

In addition, her father, Joe Germanotta, spoke to CNN about the crime.

“We are hoping for an act of kindness so we can get the dogs back,” Germanotta said. “We are upset about [the dog walker]. It’s very appalling that someone would shoot somebody to steal some dogs. Hopefully, they’ll be caught so we can get the dogs back safely.”

