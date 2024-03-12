Lady Gaga on Hate Against Dylan Mulvaney’s Women’s Day Post

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a series of photos and video with Lady Gaga in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The Instagram post received a lot of fierce criticism and blatant hate on the 27-year-old TikTok star and even on the “Poker Face” singer. More recently, Lady Gaga spoke up to defend Mulvaney and the entire transgender community.

“It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred,” the 37-year-old singer-songwriter and actress began her statement.

She continued by noting how transgender individuals have continuously been victims of hate and violence, writing:

“But it is not surprising given the immense work that it’s obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us. I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence.”

Moreover, Lady Gaga shared her hope for all women and people to respect and celebrate each other as equals.

“I certainly do not speak for this community, but I have something to say. I hope all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women’s Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally,” she expressed.

The “Born This Way” singer further wrote,

“May we all come together and be loving, accepting, warm, welcoming. May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life—that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for.”

You can see Lady Gaga’s full Instagram post here:

Source: dailymail.co.uk