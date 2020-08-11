Lady Gaga Reveals She’s On Anti-Psychotic Medication in New Interview

Lady Gaga has boldly talked about her mental health issues again in an eye-opening interview.

The “Rain On Me” singer chatted with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station where she talked about olanzapine being helpful – a drug used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar.

“I wrote a song on Chromatica called ‘911’, and it’s about an anti-psychotic that I take and it’s because I can’t always control things that my brain does and I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs,” she said.

“I know I have mental issues and I know that they can sometimes render me non-functional as a human,” she continued. She made these comments over two months ago when their initial interview was released but her words on the matter are just now going viral.

The New York City native’s battle with mental health began in her teen years. “I was raped when I was 19 [years] old, repeatedly,” she told Oprah Winfrey during the talk show icon’s 2020 Vision Tour. Gaga reportedly suffers from fibromyalgia — a condition marked by widespread pain and cognitive problems — as a result.

Gaga claimed while talking with Oprah that her symptoms became so bad that she had a “psychotic break” that landed her in the emergency room.

“It was one of the worst things that’s ever happened to me,” she said. “I didn’t understand what was going on, because my whole body went numb; I fully dissociated. I was screaming, and then he [her psychiatrist] calmed me down and gave me medication for when that happens.”

Things have taken a positive turn for her. The daily does she takes of olanzapine combined with therapy allowed her to get a handle on her condition.