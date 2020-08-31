Lady Gaga Was Quite Horn-y At The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards was like no other. The live ceremony, which was hosted by the super cute Keke Palmer, had to adjust in so many ways due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is still a worldwide issue to this day.

Someone who made us forget about all of that, at least during the two hours that it was on, was Lady Gaga who commanded the 2020 VMA’s with her incredible performances, multiple wins and unique fashion ensembles that included a variety of colorful and over the top face masks.

At some point it felt like the Gaga show thanks to all of the honors she scooped up including Song of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Rain on Me” with fellow pop princess Ariana Grande. The two ladies put on a (more than likely pre-taped) rendition of their number one hit where the NYC native rocked a glow in the dark face mask that paired perfectly with her stunning black and purple leather look.

.@ladygaga performed an entire medley and accepted several #VMAs while wearing a mask, so you can wear one too. pic.twitter.com/VA0736nS4t — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

She was far from done when it came to the types of protective face gear that covered her gorgeous face as the award ceremony went on. There was a shiny silvery one, a sizzling pink option and another that had horns coming out of it. Yes… HORNS! But would we expect anything less from one of the biggest fashion stars on the planet?

I want someone to hold me the way @maluma holds his #VMA. pic.twitter.com/wm6glF6anL — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Oh, and in case you need some eye candy to wake the f up to on a Monday morning, here’s Maluma hugging his Best Latin VMA for “Que Pena” with J Balvin. I have never wanted to be a trophy more than this.