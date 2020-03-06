Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatic’ Stadium Tour Begins This July

Get excited Little Monsters: Lady Gaga is hitting the road this summer to promote her 6th studio album Chromatica.

The New York native shared details about her limited-run stadium tour days after dropping the first single off Chromatica called “Stupid Love” that has already topped the iTunes charts and received a considerable amount of views for its music video on YouTube. She also recently announced that her newest album effort will officially be released on April 10.

The Chromatica Ball Tour will begin overseas in France and the U.K. in July before making a couple of stops in the United States and Canada in August.

Full details on where and when are listed below:

July 24 — Stade de France, Paris, France

July 30 — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Aug. 5 — Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Aug. 9 — Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Aug. 14 — Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Aug. 19 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

More info on how you can purchase tickets for the tour can be found here.