Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Snatches a Few Wigs Over Song Transition

By now, people probably have heard Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica. The new album has fans raving over different songs on the album, from the first two singles, “Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me”, to the last track on the album, “Babylon.”

Two tracks on Chromatica, “Chromatica II” and “911,” are the subjects of many reaction videos and memes. The songs, which are the seventh and eighth tracks on the album, have people shook on how the music of “Chromatica II” keeps building into an epic tempo leading flawlessly into “911.”

The instrumental interludes known as “Chromatica I,” “Chromatica II,” and “Chromatica III” came into existence because Lady Gaga and producer BloodPop felt the album needed a proper unifier so they bought in Morgan Kibby also known as White Sea to create the instrumental tracks. Kibby revealed to Entertainment Weekly on how the transition from “Chromatica II” to “911” was created:

“’Chromatica II’ was the final piece we composed, and at that point it was clear to Gaga that it should fall right before ‘911,’ which was already complete. I remember this moment in the studio so clearly, because she lit up, and without any words I flipped the keyboard around, pulled up the string sound she was envisioning, and she started to play this amazing marcato idea. From there, we massaged it, and I focused on the harmonies and dynamics to make sure it amped the energy up. Ultimately none of us had any idea people would embrace this small moment as such a highlight. It brings me so much joy that one of my favorite moments with her, personally, ended up being some of her fans’ favorites, musically.”

Videos reacting to the “Chromatica II”/”911” transition have sprung up on YouTube.

Huffington Post UK showcases memes being made to the transition between the tracks with scenes of British television programs.

Gail and Eileen x 911 transition pic.twitter.com/mb3lyJ6KXE — Lewis Pringle 🌹 (@lewispringle) June 21, 2020

Corrie x 911 Transition pic.twitter.com/GmdxSWWtnq — joe (@j0sephharrison) June 21, 2020

Bubbly’s In The Fridge x 911 transition pic.twitter.com/9K9YmV9L5W — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@ShirleyPussy) June 21, 2020

And then there are the memes on Twitter and TikTok.

@ginagromano The theme song for the change in public sentiment from May to June would totally be that transition from Chromatica II to 911 ♬ original sound – brycrasch

Another Gaga song that is having a moment on the internet is “Babylon.” A video of some of the best moments from the FX show Pose set to the Gaga song has emerged.

Needless to say, wigs have been snatched due to this video.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Huffington Post UK, Pink News