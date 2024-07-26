Laganja Estranja On New Music, Transitioning Journey, & What’s to Come

Famed music and drag artist Laganja Estranja, whose infectious personality caused audiences to fall in love with her during Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, dropped a groundbreaking new single last month titled “HAWT,” which was exclusively released on the Web3 music platform, Gala Music.

Easily one of the catchiest summer bangers of 2024, the track is a testament to Estranja’s dynamic career and vibrant personality.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be partnering with Gala Music,” she says. “This is the first time in my career as a musical artist to have a platform behind me and my music.”

Featuring a captivating melody and a fast-paced beat, “HAWT” is the perfect soundtrack for bright days and exciting evenings. The song’s catchy chorus, upbeat vibe, and thrilling intensity perfectly captures the energetic spirit of summertime and will surely draw everyone to the dance floor.

Additionally, Estranja’s partnership with Gala Music is not just about the music – it’s a celebration of Pride and the power of self-expression. Following the platform’s recent, successful collaborations with Macy Gray and Big Freedia, working with Estranja further cements Gala Music’s commitment to supporting diverse artists and the LGBTQ+ community. It offers a unique platform for artists to connect with their fans on a deeper level by leveraging the power of Web3 technology, and they can ensure fair compensation and wider reach, while fans enjoy exclusive content and collectibles.

Instinct recently caught up with the superstar to talk more about “HAWT” and how meaningful it was to partner with Gala Music, as well as updates on her trans journey and other upcoming projects.

Check out the full video interview below.

Laganja Estranja…

