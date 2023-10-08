Lagoona Bloo Talks New Music, Stepping Into Her Artistry, & More

As one of the most iconic pop figures to emerge from New York City, drag sensation Lagoona Bloo is reinventing herself and finding her unique identity as an artist. On September 26, she released a visual for her brand-new dance anthem, “Elle Woods,” which not only highlights her dazzling pink outfits and fabulous singing abilities, but also introduces some familiar faces into the mix.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Laganja Estranja, Kerri Colby, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and Olivia Lux, as well as TikTok star Julian Burzynski, join Bloo and bring their own signature moves and style.

“This music video was the largest project I’ve ever created around my music,” Bloo says. “My friends are such incredible stars in their own right, and it meant the world to me to have them be a part of it.”

Additionally, in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, the music video also features an unforgettable cameo from Legally Blonde screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah.

A song about overcoming being underestimated and the power of owning everything that you are, “Elle Woods” is Bloo’s next step in redefining the intersection between pop and drag. Best known for her platinum vocals, shimmering pop melodies, and trademark mermaid imagery, Bloo is using her music as a way to heal from growing up queer in a conservative, Mexican household.

The track is also the first single off her upcoming debut album, Underwater Bubble Pop, which is a bold reclamation of herself and a celebration that provides others with the same empowering release.

Bloo took some time to catch up with Instinct and talk more about her music and artistry, as well as how she discovered her passion for entertaining, additional career highlights, and more.

Check out the full video intervie below.

Lagoona Bloo…

