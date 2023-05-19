Las Vegas Turns Up The Entertainment Heat For LGBTQ Travelers

As you’re making plans for summer vacation, make sure you consider heading to Las Vegas where the ‘Entertainment Capital of the World’ lives up to its reputation by rolling out a rainbow carpet for LGBTQ-centered entertainment.

Las Vegas’ longest-running LGBTQ+ pool party is back as Temptation Sundays returns to the Luxor Hotel and Casino for its 13th season. Hosted by nightlife impresario Eduardo Cordova, tourists and locals can get wet & wild at the hottest all-inclusive pool party on the fabulous Las Vegas Strip.

Speaking to attendees this past Sunday at the official season opening of the très gay ‘splish & splash,’ the remark we heard most often was how comfortable everyone felt. Gary from Cleveland, Ohio, told Instinct, “I wasn’t sure if I would fit in, but there’s every kind of queer person here, no judgment, and it’s great.”

While general admission begins at $36.70 per person, guests can up their game by booking reserved seating including lounge chairs with umbrellas, daybeds or cabanas. Cabanas include entry for 8 guests, four lounge chairs and a mini fridge.

Temptation Sundays is open to hotel and non-hotel guests, but space is limited so guests are encouraged to book reservations in advance. All attendees must be 21+. Temptation Sundays begin at Noon and continue until 6pm.

If you’re a fan of the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race, then RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! should definitely be on your Sin City itinerary. The stage production features several of RuPaul’s “showgirls” as they journey through a sickening season of Drag Race serving Las Vegas realness.

Charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is brought to the stage by a rotating cast of RPDR alumni including Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Eureka O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall and Jorgeous. And yes, this Live! version of RPDR has its very own sexy Pit Crew.

Performances at 9:30pm Thursday through Monday (dark Tuesday, Wednesday) in the Flamingo Showroom at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

ROUGE, dubbed “The Sexiest Show in Vegas,” is not just a show – it’s a journey of seduction and adult adventure designed to unleash all kinds of fantasies. Everyone has a fantasy and this full-scale, variety show brings them all to life in ONE production. The provocative cast of 18 stunningly gorgeous topless women and men please and tease your inner voyeur.

ROUGE combines “sex-pertise” with acrobats, aerialists, dancers, contortionists, comedians, hand balancers and more, while transporting audiences into a fully immersive sensual experience. Prepare to feel naughty as the production – which scored the ‘Best of Las Vegas’ award for Best New Show – showcases a pansexual menu of visual treats with gorgeous lighting and stage design.

ROUGE performs nightly at The Strat Hotel and Casino. Note: must be 18 years+ due to sexual themes and nudity.

And finally, a little factoid you may not know: men are always welcome at the world famous Chippendales at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The original male revue has been entertaining audiences – male and female – for over 40 years, and each performance is a chance to raise the bar (or..whatever else rises).

Calling Las Vegas home for the past 21 years, the scintillating production has won the ‘Best Of Las Vegas’ award in Best Male Revue Show for 11 consecutive years. If you’re looking for a fun night out with friends, the men of Chippendales provide the perfect way to let loose and have fun. Housed in a $10 million theater designed just for the Chipps (including a chill lounge for pre- or post-show cocktails), the production boasts stunning stage design, high-energy music, and interactive elements that bring the men to the audience.

Chippendales has performances Wednesday through Sunday with additional performances on Friday and Saturday night.