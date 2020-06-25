Last Weekend Of Virtual Pride Events Is Packed With Offerings

As we wind down the June calendar, the offerings for virtual pride are stacking up to make this a great weekend! From New York City to San Francisco and all the Internets, routers, modems across the nation, here are some of the events our LGBTQommunity and its allies have put together.

What: Can’t Cancel Pride

When: Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9 p.m. local time

Can’t Cancel Pride will be a one-hour special streaming on via iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Can’t Cancel Pride will bring together today’s biggest names in culture and entertainment, including Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin and more with support from brands including Bounty®, Charmin®, Dawn®, Downy®, Jared®, Pantene® and Tide® to drive LGBTQ+ visibility, and build support for the millions of Americans unable to take part in live Pride events across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration will culminate with a one-hour special produced by iHeartMedia and P&G and hosted by leading iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran and actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox. Can’t Cancel Pride will stream on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app June 25 at 9 p.m. local time.

What: It Gets Better Project

When: June 24th – June 26th from 2:00 PM PT – 7:00 PM PT

The It Gets Better Project, a leading LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ youth, announces its second wave of talent for “It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience.”

Scott Hoying & Mitch Grassi from 3x Grammy Award-Winning and Multi-Platinum-Selling Group Pentatonix will join as co-hosts. The three day Digital Pride event will also feature performances by legendary Spice Girl Melanie C, Ella Henderson, Jordy, David Davis, Abir and Carys; segments by Remi Cruz, David Bromstad, Kenta Seki and Dexter Mayfield; and appearances by Josie Totah and Trans BMXer Chelsea Wolfe.

It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience will stream from the organization’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch on June 24th – June 26th from 2:00 PM PT – 7:00 PM PT and will celebrate the continued progress toward equality for the global LGBTQ+ community, while promoting and securing funds to sustain the life-affirming services the It Gets Better Project provides young LGBTQ+ people exploring their sexual orientation and gender identity.

What: POSEATHON – www.poseathon.com

When: June 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, along with the cast and producers of “Pose” will come together for this one-hour commercial free virtual event in partnership with GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

Executive producer, writer, and director Janet Mock added, “Since we’ve been unable to shoot the show we love, we jumped at the chance to reunite our ‘Pose’ family and partner with the studio and network to raise spirits and awareness about the plight of LGBTQ+ people of color during such a turbulent time. This Pride month special is a commemoration of our forebears’ efforts, a memorial for trans lives lost, and a celebration of the life-saving work of LGBTQ+ organizations.”

Special to air simultaneously on FX and Freeform on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT with online viewing available at www.poseathon.com starting 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT

The special event will encourage viewers to support three of the many charitable LGBTQ+ organizations: GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

What: SIRIUSXM Radio Offerings

Andy Cohen’s Pride Radio – Friday, June 26 at 5pm ET through Sunday, June 28

To kick things off, Radio Andy (Ch.102) is set to transform into a limited-run, wall-to-wall Pride channel all weekend long, featuring exclusive guest DJ sets from Andy Cohen and others, dance mixes, and more. Revelers can soundtrack the weekend with celebrity Guest DJ sessions hosted by Adam Rippon, Jake Shears, Kristin Chenoweth, Matt Bomer, Olivia Newton-John, Paris Hilton, and more, as well as an exclusive Pride dance mix from Tracy Young on Saturday, June 27 at 8pm ET and PT and a High Tea set from DJ Lina Bradford, former Fire Island resident DJ, on Sunday, June 28 at 5pm ET and PT.

Check out and listen on SIRIUSXM.com

Tracy Young’s Pride Party – Friday, June 26 at 5pm ET

Tracy Young, a prominent DJ and LGBTQIA figure, is the producer responsible for countless party hits, including, but not limited to, Britney Spears’ “Break the Ice,” Enrique Iglesias’ “Bailamos,” and Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm.” So, in honor of Pride month, it’s only fitting that the GRAMMY Award winner takes over Utopia (Ch. 341) with an exclusive Pride Party as she introduces her favorite Pride anthems and plays some of her own songs with special commentary throughout. Hear rebroadcasts all weekend long on Saturday June, 27 at 10am, 3pmET, and 8pm ET; and Sunday, June 28 at 1pm and 6pm ET.

Check back HERE for updates and more SIRIUSXM Pride specials through the end of June!

WHEN: Saturday, June 27th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET

WHERE: “VidCon Now Pride Together” will be livestreamed exclusively on the VidCon YouTube channel

WHO: Hosted by Eugene Lee Yang and Mayhem Miller, the event will feature AmbersCloset, Jensen McRae, James Charles, poet & activist Amanda Gorman, Kingsley, Calle y Poché, Gigi Gorgeous, Rebecca Black, dancer Fabricio Seraphin, Ashley Strong, and Sam Tsui.

WHAT: Sponsored by YouTube and Skittles, “VidCon Now Proud Together” will honor Pride and the Black Lives Matter movement through a night of music, education, entertainment, fundraising, and more, streaming live on VidCon’s YouTube channel.

The tentpole event will further VidCon Now’s mission to bring together, celebrate, and amplify the beautiful, diverse voices of creators and fans in the global online video community. Hosted by Eugene Lee Yang and Mayhem Miller, the event itself will feature creators, artists, and activists who are proud to be who they are, creating an all-inclusive experience for fans worldwide.

AmbersCloset will open the show, discussing the societal impact of the Black Lives Matter movement and why it is more important than ever to come together and support each other. The opening will be followed by musical and dance performances, as well as additional informative and entertaining segments.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to donate to the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, which posts bail to secure the safety and liberty of individuals in U.S. jails and immigration facilities. They also raise awareness around the criminalization of LGBTQ individuals, who are three times more likely to be incarcerated than those who are straight – an impact that is disproportionately felt by transgender individuals and people of color. Full details on the organization can be found at lgbtqfund.org.

What: San Francisco Pride’s 2020 Online Celebration

When: Saturday, June 27, 1-9 p.m. and Sunday, June 28, 2-7 p.m.

Where: Available online at sfpride.org – A full suite of live and pre-recorded musical performances, greetings from elected officials, and reflections on 50 years of Pride. These 13 hours of programming over two days represent the core of Pride Weekend.

The Board of Directors of San Francisco Pride announced Grammy Award-winning singer and Motown legend Thelma Houston as the Sunday headliner for the official Pride 50 online celebration.

The weekend-long tribute to LGBTQ+ luminaries and queer solidarity continues to amplify Black voices through a spotlight on Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza; a celebration of the underground ballroom community with contestants from HBO’s Legendary; and a special appearance by Celebrity Grand Marshal W. Kamau Bell.

More than 13 hours of programming will stream through SFPride.org as the nation’s largest gathering of the LGBTQ+ community and allies goes online for the first time in its history.

What: NYC Pride Offerings

Head over to eventbrite.com to register for the Human Rights Conference, just one of the events of NYC Pride.

To register for the rally mentioned above, use this eventbrite link.

For the above and all the information on NYCPride, head over to its homepage.

And if you don’t want to tune in to any of the above, but wish to make some noise to celebrate pride…

What has been your best virtual entertainment so far?