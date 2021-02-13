Latest Thirst Trap?-Hot Male Politicians Getting Vaccinated

It might be the extended time we’ve spent socially distancing or it might be gay men’s continued affinity for great pecs or defined biceps; but the latest trend to hit the internet last week was hot gay male politicians…getting vaccinated(?)

The Croatian finance minister 👀 pic.twitter.com/DtjDF9B3SZ — e n d o ginger💛💛 (@endogingerfiles) February 9, 2021

French health minister Olivier Véran kicked off the internet firestorm, sharing a photo of himself receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, blissfully unaware that he was going to be starting the newest internet sensation. He was followed up by Croatian finance minister, Zdravko Marić, receiving his own shot although Marić is wearing a T-shirt under his shirt.

Maric has gained his own fanbase, with a Reddit thread dedicated to the photo saying things like “Minister of Fine-Abs,” “Ask him how to make capital gains,” “With those guns he might as well be Minister of Defense” and “Captain … Croatia?” “Minister of Fine-Abs,” “Ask him how to make capital gains,” “With those guns he might as well be Minister of Defense” and “Captain … Croatia?“

🔴 Covid-19: le ministre de la Santé Olivier Véran reçoit sa première dose de vaccin pic.twitter.com/L0wQOL28jj — BFMTV (@BFMTV) February 8, 2021

Now, social media is already offering up suggestions as to who these swoon worthy pictures could be put to good use. Twitter user Cara wrote: “Can we get a calendar of this stuff? The proceeds can go to supporting further development and roll-out of COVID testing, vaccination and treatment or something. I think the [fire department] has new competition.” Another Twitter user named ES offered up the suggestion “We need a hot men vaxxers calendar to promote getting vaccinated.”

Male Tory MPs taking off more clothes than is strictly necessary to be photographed getting a vaccination: an occasional series pic.twitter.com/q7OeWwUPCA — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) February 5, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, you’re up next…