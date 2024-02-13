Lauren Blumenfeld Talks ‘POTUS,’ Politics, & Women Empowerment

Lauren Blumenfeld has played an eclectic range of characters throughout her TV and theater career, but according to the actress, nothing will ever compare to her current role in the Los Angeles premiere of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

Playing at the Geffen Playhouse through February 25, POTUS was nominated for three Tony Awards and follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women who will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the U.S. President out of trouble when he unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis. Audiences are invited to take a raucous romp through the halls of the West Wing in a riotous and irreverent farce about the men who hold the power vs. the women who get the job done.

Blumenfeld plays the role of Stephanie, the president’s secretary, and she recently caught up with Instinct to talk more about the show and her character. Additionally, she also touches on why she wanted to be involved with this play, working alongside an all-star cast that includes Ito Aghayere, Alexandra Billings, and Shannon Cochran, and her hot take on the 2024 election.

Check out the full video interview below.

Lauren Blumenfeld…

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for POTUS.