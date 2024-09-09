Lauren Jauregui On Dinah Shore Weekend, Self-Love, & What’s Upcoming

The Club Skirts Dinah Shore Weekend, the world’s largest event and music festival for queer women, will return September 25-29 at the Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs, which was famous in the 1960s for its role as celebrity central, drawing the likes of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Marilyn Monroe, Sonny and Cher, and more.

Also simply known as The Dinah, this year will mark the annual extravaganza’s 33rd anniversary, and over 15,000 people are expected to attend throughout the weekend. Since its founding in 1991 by Mariah Hanson, The Dinah has made a lasting impact not only on the LGBTQ+ community, but the entertainment industry as well. Keeping her eye on the music scene, Hanson continues to secure a stunning line-up of high-profile headlining acts and up-and-coming talent.

Celebrating the power of queer expression, this year’s roster will include Iniko, Lauren Sanderson, King Mala, Whitney Peyton, Sherrelle Holmes, Lucy & La Mer, and Lauren Jauregui, whom Instinct recently had the opportunity to connect with. Rising to prominence as a member of Fifth Harmony, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, Jauregui will kick off The Dinah’s Black and White Ball.

The multi-platinum artist took some time to share her excitement about performing at The Dinah, as well as her passion for queer activism, embracing self-love, and upcoming projects.

Check out the full interview below.

Hi, Lauren! Thank you for taking some time to chat with me. How excited are you to perform at this year’s Dinah Shore Weekend?

I am so excited! I’ve heard so many great things about The Dinah, and I’ve never personally been yet. Not only do I get to attend the event, but perform as well, I am over the freaking moon!

Would you say this has kind of been a goal of yours?

You know, I hadn’t really thought about it as a goal. It’s just such a vital an amazing event for queer culture.

You are helping to kick off the festival by playing at one of its main events, the Black and White Ball. Can you give us a hint as to what attendees can expect from your set?

I don’t want to ruin the surprise, but you can definitely expect dancing and live vocals, baby!

Besides performing, what else are you looking forward to the most about this event?

Just being in the space and being in the atmosphere that The Dinah creates. I’m going to be around a bunch of beautiful women, and I mean, what more could I ask for? (Laughs).

Would you say festivals like The Dinah are still very much necessary today?

Absolutely. I think that queer spaces in all formats are vital for our community, especially with all the crazy political things going on right now. We as a community have been kind of devalued for so long, so I think when we come together to create our own spaces that shines a light onto our value, spaces that are for us and by us, I think they’re so special. They definitely need to be preserved.

Have you always had a passion for LGBTQ+ activism and being outspoken for queer issues?

Honestly, I think it kind of came when I accepted myself. I think when you embody who you are, you automatically become an advocate for things. For me, it’s very much about the realities that face our community and being a part of it. I feel like it’s deeply about shining a light on that, being in camaraderie with one another, and strengthening the movement for all my rights in that sense.

What do you always hope audiences take away from your music?

I love when someone listens to my music and they can resonate with what I’m talking about, for their own reasons. If my music played a role in helping them feel a little less alone in this world, that means the world to me.

As we all know, you rose to prominence as a member of Fifth Harmony, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Did you ever imagine that would lead you to where you are today?

Of course not! I was 16 at the time when all that happened to me, so I couldn’t possibly imagine the whirlwind it would take on me, but I’m very grateful for it. I’ve connected with so many people across the world, and it opened doors for me to be able to create my own music.

What would you say was one of your absolute favorite Fifth Harmony moments?

Oh, man. There were a lot. We had so many incredible moments, but probably when we won our VMA. That was so crazy. Being up on that stage, I just kept thinking, what the heck is my life?

When you decided to move forward with a solo career, was that challenging?

No, I believe I was ready for it at the time. I’ve been very passionate about music and writing my whole life, so getting to actualize my own creative vision, I was incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to start doing that.

You released your first solo EP, Prelude, in 2021, and your second, In Between, in 2023. Any word on an official debut album or tour?

Lauren Jauregui: Yes! I’m currently working on my debut album, but I have no idea when it will be released. It does have soul, so it’s definitely a reality (laughs).

You’ve dabbled in everything from pop and R&B to reggaeton and alternative. What sounds can we expect to hear from you next?

I think this debut album is going to be a combination of all of the above. I like learning to draw different elements in and create a cohesive piece. I believe that is where I’m at right now.

I am very much in love with your single “Burning,” which you described as ‘an ode to my queerness and the unapologetic nature with which I embrace it regardless of my Catholic upbringing.’ There are millions of people out there who have struggled with their faith and accepting their true, authentic selves. Do you mind talking about your journey with this?

I grew up Catholic, so there was a very profound implication that queerness was evil and of Satan, So, I think for a long time, that hindered my ability to recognize it within myself. When I was younger, I didn’t even think about liking women. I always thought women were beautiful, and I’d think, wow, she’s gorgeous or I’m so inspired by her, but I never really thought of it more than that until, ironically, I attended a Catholic high school. It was an all-girls school, so I kind of fell in love with my best friend. I was like, oh, I guess I do have feelings for women. That was surely an experience for me, but I would say I never really took religion super seriously. I’ve always been very intellectually driven, and I’m very spiritual as well, so I am very connected with a God essence, angels, and my ancestors. I’m very much connected to that, but I’m not very connected to the idea of institutionalized religion. I feel like it’s been used by men for centuries to subject queer people, women, and basically anyone who’s not them into submission. I don’t believe in that. I’m more free with with my concept of God, and I’m grateful for that.

How do you plan to continue staying true and authentic through your craft?

I’m just going to continue following my insights on who I am as a person and what I love. I’m very committed to my values and making art. First and foremost, it’s how I process life, and it’s how I’m able to make sense of my inner world. Second, to share that with people so they can see themselves within it or help them understand their own lives better, that’s the reward of it all. So, I’m going to stick to that formula and it will lead me where I’m destined.

What does the rest of 2024 look like for you?

It is very much about locking in people around me who are going to help me amplify this dream, and very much about dedicating myself to my mind, body, and spirit. I’ve spent a lot of time in this life in my head and away from feeling embodied in this body, but I’ve healed a lot of the traumas that led to that. Now, I’m falling in love with myself in a new and more authentic way.

What are some other future goals you hope to accomplish with your career and platform?

I want to do it all, baby! I want to be in arenas, award shows – all the things people love to do.

Before we wrap up, are there any other upcoming projects or anything else you’d like to mention or plug?

Not in particular. I’m very focused right now on getting this album done, and as soon as it’s ready and packaged, it will be yours!

Connect with Jauregui: Twitter | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Website

Click HERE for more information about The Dinah.