Lauv Opens Up About Being “Obsessed” with His Sexuality

Lauv recently posted an update video talking about his personal life and upcoming music, as well as his sexuality journey.

The 28-year-old American singer-songwriter first hinted about his sexuality back in June when he posted a TikTok video with the text: “When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men.” He further addressed it on the caption, writing:

“Does it have to be that big of a deal? I haven’t done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i don’t wanna pretend I don’t. :)”

Thereafter, Lauv recently posted another TikTok video with a text that reads:

“I’m gay, but I’m not gay, but I’m gay, but I’m not gay,” referring to not quite identifying with a singular label.

He also captioned:

“Something that’s been on this ol’ mind of mine.”

Moreover, the “I Like Me Better” singer opened up about his personal struggles and sexuality journey in one of his latest YouTube videos.

“I’m going through an interesting time. For years, as you may know, I’ve struggled with OCD and anxiety really badly, and one of the things I’m obsessed about has been my sexuality,” he revealed.

Lauv further shared,

“It’s been something that, you know, without going into too much detail from like childhood and stuff, but more recently, like in my 20s, I’ve pushed it down a lot. I felt like, ‘Okay, this is anxiety… it’s not exactly a real thing.’ Like I would feel feelings or like feel a connection or a vibe or desire or something and then would just shut it down.”

He also noted that he doesn’t have all the answers yet, but is working towards his goal of living a freer life.

“It’s something that I’m exploring in my music, and exploring in my mind and going to be exploring in my life,” the “Love U Like That” singer expressed.

You can watch Lauv’s life update video here:

Also, here’s his new song “Love U Like That”: