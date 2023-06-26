Lauv Opens Up About His Sexuality on TikTok

Lauv recently posted a TikTok video where he opened up about his sexuality, and seemingly came out to the public.

In the video, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter can be seen in a dimly lit car, and he posted it with a text that reads:

Advertisement

“When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men.”

He further expressed his sentiments on the caption, writing:

“Does it have to be that big of a deal? i havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i dont. :)”

Prior to posting about what seems to be his coming out video, Lauv, whose real name is Ari Staprans Leff, uploaded another video in the same car setting where he admitted his fear of “saying anything on the internet” because he is “‘known’ or something.”

Advertisement

“Can we just free the vibe or nah… i wanna be who i am…,” he wrote on the caption.

Meanwhile, the comments section for both videos are filled with positivity and support for the “I Like Me Better” singer, and here are some of the sweet messages for him… <3

“Ari…I am 46 yrs old and absolutely love the artist that you are. Remain the sincere, honest person that you are…ur influence has been a life saver”

Advertisement

“Be who you are!!!! We love you exactly that way and your honesty is incredible for fans to look up to”

“You do you babe! Just as long as you are as happy as you make all us LAUV’ers”

“known.. but you’re also a normal human. so live it and just be yourself.”

You can watch said TikTok videos posted by Lauv here:

Advertisement

@lauvsongs Can we just free the vibe or nah… i wanna be who i am… ♬ original sound – Lauv

@lauvsongs Does it have to be that big of a deal? i havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i dont. 🙂 ♬ original sound – Lauv

Source: gaytimes.co.uk