Lauv Opens Up About Why He’s Hesitant to Define His Sexuality

Lauv has been very open online about him exploring his sexuality, and he recently shared an update about it on TikTok.

Prior to that, however, he posted a video on the social media platform, writing:

“I’m gay but I’m not gay but I’m gay but I’m not gay,” as the caption of his clip.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter also opened up about some struggles in his personal life, as well as exploring and learning more about his sexuality in a video that he posted on Instagram and YouTube.

More recently, Lauv shared why he is hesitant on defining his sexuality, and he also admitted to feeling like he’s gay.

“I feel like I’m gay, okay? And I said this so many times and I’ve still not claimed to actually be because I have not had enough experience to say,” he stated in a new TikTok video.

On the caption, he also wrote:

“Anyone else ever think/feel this way?”

Meanwhile, people on the comments section are very supportive and sympathetic towards the “Love U Like That” singer.

“same bro,” TikTok user @mina commented, to which Lauv replied with: “Rly????? Let’s chat lol”

“We love you Lauv! You will know when you know. All on your own time!,” @John expressed.

“A big thing I learned when exploring my identity… once I knew who I was on the inside it took years of trial and error for it to be reflected on the outside! Then one day it kinda hit all at once,” @Rejected Files also shared in the comments section.

You can watch Lauv’s recent video opening up about his sexuality here: