Laverne Cox & Meryl Streep Working On A Sex Work Doc?

Laverne Cox, Meryl Streep, Rashida Jones, and Sarah Jones?! You have our attention.

The three Hollywood stars are working together on a documentary about the sex industry. The 2016 Off-Broadway stage production of Sell/Buy/Date is getting a documentary film adaption. The film will be directed by Tony Award winner Sarah Jones. In addition, Rashida Jones, Meryl Streep, and Laverne Cox will serve as executive producers.

According to Deadline, Sell/Buy/Date explores the many sides of the sex industry. This includes inequality in terms of race and sexism and the criminal justice system’s relationship with the industry. In addition, Jones – and several characters from the original play, who will act as a Greek chorus – will interview current and former sex workers/prostituted women, and the people (mostly men) who buy and sell their services.

“Long before I started performing my characters, at the start of my career I found myself on Rikers Island teaching poetry to incarcerated teenage girls–not exactly light-hearted fodder for the kind of humor I’m known for,” said Jones. “As young as 14 years old, many of these girls had been arrested on charges of prostitution. I remember thinking ‘how can children not old enough to drive or vote be locked up for this ‘crime’?’”

The film will be shot in Los Angeles, New York, and Las Vegas beginning March 2021. Jones will produce the documentary, along with the three earlier mentioned Hollywood stars, under her recently launched Foment Productions. That production company is a social justice-focused entertainment company.

