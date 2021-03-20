Lawrence Chaney Is Crowned The Winner Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ UK S2!

Whether it’s shocking COVID-related departure of Veronica Green or Ginny Lemon jettisoning herself from the competition prior to a lip sync or your life against Sister Sister, the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. has been a game changer, garnering major attention each week. As the completion whittled down, we were left with four queens, each beyond worthy to be deemed the U.K.’s Next Drag Superstar. The comedic Scottish queen Lawrence Chaney, London fashion maven Bimini Bon-Boulash, Welsh stunner Tayce, and Scottish sweetheart Ellie Diamond stood as the final four, but RuPaul’s decision was, as she always states, was “hers to make”; Lawrence Chaney was crowned a winner, baby!

Snagging the crown was especially sweet for Chaney. After quitting Twitter following a dustup with Ellie Diamond over placing in a challenge, Chaney said in part “I’m not going to stop folk having an opinion. I have an opinion about the show. I love watching the American one and going, “Oh she should have gone home, oh totally.” But I kind of refused when I saw people on my timeline, scrolling, chilling… I refused to be a doormat for those people to @ me and send me abuse”

NUFFIN GETS PAST ME, SWEETHEART!!! I’m back #TeamLawrenceChaney — Lawrence Chaney (@ShadyLawrence) March 11, 2021

Chaney went on to say “Because you want to call me a bully, you want to call me all that stuff, fair enough – you don’t need to @ me and you don’t need to call me a fat c*** either, because that has nothing to do with it. I am a fat c***, but it’s got nothing to do with it, you know?” (Chaney has since returned to Twitter, simply saying ” ‘NUFFIN GETS PAST ME, SWEETHEART!!! I’m back #TeamLawrenceChaney.).

Following the intimate viewing for the final four (see the above video for live reaction from the dolls) Chaney was free to start thinking about a visit to Tinseltown. The finale prize is a trip to Hollywood where Lawrence is going to film her own series with the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race. “Condragulations to our first Scottish queen, Lawrence Chaney,” host RuPaul said. “Your charisma uniqueness nerve and talent have charmed the world. To our runners up, the incredible Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of you in the future. “To all our amazing queens, thank you for sharing your much-needed love, light and laughter during these challenging times.”

