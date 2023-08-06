Lazy Bear Week, Gingers In Jeeps + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Yoni (above), who sends regards from Tel Aviv.

Thara and Wilson got their flex on:

Shomari took a hike:

Austin Wolf had trouble taking his shirt off:

Aric Taylor took a walk with his furry family:

Elliott Norris was serving serious baby face:

Roberto had fun in the sun at the pool with his pup:

Shade realized he was overdressed for the beach:

Mike tried to blend in, but we’re pretty sure folks noticed him:

Gustavo had some jeeping in his future:

Hunter Harden presents “Furball Ken:”

Diego Barros enjoyed the Bahamas #NiceSwimSuit:

Who attended Lazy Bear Week? Looks like lots of fun was had:

Gustavo Naspolini is definitely a beach kinda guy:

Out footballer Jake Daniels, who came out last year, attended his first Pride event in Brighton: