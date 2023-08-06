Lazy Bear Week, Gingers In Jeeps + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Yoni (above), who sends regards from Tel Aviv.
Thara and Wilson got their flex on:
Shomari took a hike:
Austin Wolf had trouble taking his shirt off:
Aric Taylor took a walk with his furry family:
Elliott Norris was serving serious baby face:
Roberto had fun in the sun at the pool with his pup:
Shade realized he was overdressed for the beach:
Mike tried to blend in, but we’re pretty sure folks noticed him:
Gustavo had some jeeping in his future:
Hunter Harden presents “Furball Ken:”
Diego Barros enjoyed the Bahamas #NiceSwimSuit:
Who attended Lazy Bear Week? Looks like lots of fun was had:
Gustavo Naspolini is definitely a beach kinda guy:
Out footballer Jake Daniels, who came out last year, attended his first Pride event in Brighton: