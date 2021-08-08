Lazy Bears, Pooped Pups, And Tokyo Olympics Come To Close

by
Okkar Min Maung and his pup
Okkar Min Maung (image via Instagram)

Sharing some of our favorite posts on Instagram this week…

Okkar Min Maung paused for a pic with his pup on the way to bedtime:

Lazy Bear Week looks like it was a rousing success. Here’s hoping all who attended were vaccinated 🙂

We continue to be impressed with Bremen Menelli’s soccer skills – hit the play button:

Shomari Francis ordered ahead:

DWTS and ANTM champ Nyle DiMarco enjoyed some ocean vibes in Italy:

Artist Anthony Varrecchia kept it classic with his black T, black shades and coffee:

Dr. Jake Jacob threw back to his early years of coming out:

Make-up artist and devoted surfing fan SurfBearLA was living out loud at Santa Monica Beach:

UK diver Tom Daley scored his fourth Olympic medal this week in Tokyo:

Olympian Pita Taufatofua watched the closing ceremonies from home in Tonga as COVID-19 restrictions at the Tokyo Games required athletes to depart the country within 48 hours of completing their events.

