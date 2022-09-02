Lea Michele Addresses Her Negative Behavior Allegations

‘Glee’ star Lea Michele has been facing allegations about her supposed negative behavior, and she finally addressed it in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots,” the 36-year-old actress stated.

Michele also insinuated that she has changed her approach when it comes to work saying,

“I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader. It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera’s rolling, but also when it’s not. And that wasn’t always the most important thing for me.”

In the past, ‘Glee’ alum Sammie Ware claimed that the ‘Funny Girl’ actress made her life “a living hell” while working on the musical comedy-drama series. She also tweeted regarding Michele’s casting as Fanny Brice in the Broadway show.

“Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, I’m affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity,” Ware wrote.

Despite her former ‘Glee’ co-star’s claims, Michele did not address them specifically, saying that she doesn’t “feel the need to handle things” through the media. Furthermore, another ‘Glee’ alum Heather Morris claimed that the ‘Scream Queens’ actress’ behavior was very “hush-hush” on set prior to Ware breaking her silence regarding the allegations.

“We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, and nobody really did. And so now we are living in a culture where it’s acceptable to go do things like that, whereas I think many people were very scared. I know, genuinely, I didn’t feel like it was my place,” Morris shared in an episode of the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast in May 2021.

In June 2020, Michele broke her silence in the midst of the claims about her negative behavior from former ‘Glee’ co-stars.

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings. … I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience,” the actress expressed on an Instagram post.

