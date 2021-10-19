Leah Remini Hosts ‘The Wendy Williams Show’-And Is A Smash Hit!

While The Wendy Williams Show kicked off it’s 13th season on Monday October 18th, the eponymous host and daytime staple was not present. Fans were aware that Williams would not be returning to her self-titled talk show (due to medical conditions) and that “an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels” was going to be temporarily pinch hitting. Up first; actress, advocate and provocateur Leah Remini. From the moment Remini hit the purple chair (with a quick hello to surprise guest, loyal Wendy visitor, and J-Lo’s mother Lupe Lopez), she was at ease and in her element. Quite simply, Remini simply shined.

Longtime fans know that Remini counts RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and music icon Michelle Visage as one of her dearest friends, so the roar that came from the crowd when Visage joined Remini on stage was definitely to be expected. Instantly at ease, their rapport and familiarity radiated immediately. The longtime and devoted friends discussed their friendship, loyalty, and Visage shared a little known story about how she finally ended up at the judges panel of Drag Race for Season 3 (Visage did not appear during the first two seasons), with a little help from her friend Leah Remini.

Whether it was seeing Remini and Visage during a segment on TikTok products (where they channeled their own Laverne & Shirley showing that they are not afraid to go for the laugh) to dispensing advice to the audience in only the way two East Coast ladies could, Remini & Visage showcased the kind of chemistry that daytime casting agents dream of. While Remini’s job guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show wraps this week, a Leah Remini/Michelle Visage daytime chattiest offer a fresh and much-needed new perspective the daytime television landscape

