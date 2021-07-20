Leaked Audio Reveals Osbourne Was Setup

A Hot Mic Makes The Talk’s Elaine Welteroth Look Guilty As Jerry O’Connell Replaces Sharon

Even with a variety of daytime talk shows heading into their summer hiatus, they still continue to bring the drama. For the fourth consecutive month in a row, we are still getting more bits of information which allows the explosive The Talk+Sharon Obsourne scandal to live rent free in our minds and in on social media. Just as the replacement host for Osbourne was named, leaked audio was released – likely by Osbourne’s camp – revealing that she was allegedly backstabbed by the show’s producers to essentially get cancelled.

According to audio obtained by Daily Mail, journalist and co-host, Elaine Welteroth, is heard comforting Obsourne backstage after the intense conversation where Osbourne defended Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle. In the audio, Welteroth tells Osbourne producers originally pleaded with her to setup Osbourne as an ally of painted bigot, Morgan. Welteroth initially refused to ask because of the “trainwreck” of a conversation that would’ve taken place afterwards. Sheryl Underwood, however, would be the one to start the battle on live television that would end in Osbourne’s exit from the show and being dubbed #cancelled by social media and a racist. On audio, Welteroth proclaimed herself and Underwood know Osbourne isn’t a racist and that they weren’t trying to attack her – that they love her. Welteroth went on to claim the conversation was a setup by producers and the treatment of the co-hosts that day was inhumane. Eventually, she would apologize to Osbourne in the audio recording. Shockingly, as the Daily Mail notes, just three months ago in April, Welteroth denied claims that Osbourne was setup by producers and that Underwood and herself worked with the producers for the setup. The leaked audio is damning evidence that there was clearly something going on behind the scenes and Osbourne was on the bottom of the totem pole.

According to PageSix, Welteroth is pissed at Osbourne, who illegally leaked the audio, and is taking it as a personal attack against her kindness. Welteroth explained:

“I thought we had closed the painful, public chapter of the controversy related to the March 10th show. Today, however, I learned that my private comments made moments after the incident from a place of compassion to a then-colleague (the most senior level co-host on The Talk) were recorded —without my consent or knowledge—and shared with the media. I have refrained from speaking with the press or engaging in dialogue on this issue. I reluctantly wade into this now simply to ensure that, as a Black woman, I am not silenced or side-lined. What I am sharing today is consistent with what I have already shared on camera. Nothing has changed. None of us wanted that day to go how it did and I do not regret sharing these feelings in a private conversation with a colleague. I welcome fair, constructive dialogue and I am no stranger to tough conversations about race. To set the record straight, it was not a hot mic—I was unlawfully recorded without consent. And I never filed a complaint with HR against Sharon Osbourne or anyone else. I am disheartened, however, that my kindness has been taken out of context and weaponized in an attempt to absolve responsibility for someone else’s actions.”

While Welteroth’s explanation is elegant, it really looks like she just got caught in a whole ‘nother bunch of mess and lies. Yikes! The Talk continues to see a huge ratings decline – a quick glimpse at their YouTube page will let you know their digital presence is almost non-existent. For example: Party Monster veteran, Wilson Cruz, gabbed last month about being New York City’s Grand Marshall for the 2021 Pride Parade… at the time of this writing his video – and many others on the front page – have less than five hundred views. Osbourne was recently replaced with the franchises’ first male host, comedian and all-around-likeable-person, Jerry O’Connell. He once subbed in for Wendy Williams during her manic-hiatus in 2019 and landed his own talk show – only for that to be canceled before a full season was given. So, it’s not likely that he’ll be a big of enough draw to daytime’s dimmest bulb. With Ellen DeGeneres leaving her talk show and The Talk likely heading for a cancelation, it looks like daytime will be completely engulfed by the ladies of The View, The Real, and the queen of hot topics herself, Williams.

Will you be watching to see how The Talk fares with O’Connell as a main host?

