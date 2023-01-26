Leaked Photos of Bad Bunny and Gael García Bernal Kissing Go Viral

Leaked photos of Bad Bunny and Gael García Bernal have been going around on Twitter, and they are from the 2023 biopic, ‘Cassandro.’

In the photos in question, the two stars are seen sharing a passionate kiss. The 44-year-old Mexican actor is sporting blonde hair, which is different from his usual hair color, as well as a vibrant patterned shirt. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper is wearing a burgundy colored baker boy hat, a matching red shirt, and a leather jacket.

Bernal plays the role of American-born Mexican professional wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, famously known as Cassandro. Aside from the actor, who has portrayed queer characters in the past, the film’s cast also includes Roberta Colindrez, Joaquín Cosío, Raúl Castillo, and Bad Bunny as Felipe, who is described as “a young man who seeks to climb positions and meets all the needs that Cassandro has.”

Furthermore, the official synopsis of ‘Cassandro’ reads:

“Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after creating the character of Cassandro, the ‘Liberace of Lucha Libre.’ In the process, he not only changes the world of men’s wrestling, but also his own life.”

The biopic is directed by Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams, and he also co-wrote the screenplay alongside David Teague and Julian Herbert. ‘Cassandro’ premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it will also be released on Prime Video.

The official release date on the streaming platform has yet to be announced, but it is expected sometime in 2023.

Source: info7.mx