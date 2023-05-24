Leather Coach Guy B. Will Help You And Your Leather Shine

Advertisement

Coming out is a significant personal journey we all take, each following our distinct path. To some, however, this is but the first leg of a more profound journey of self-discovery, involving stepping into our fetish. Whether it’s leather, rubber, or any other kink, this second ‘coming out’ to ourselves and others is one often fraught with a second round of doubt, fear, and shame.

Here to offer coaching and support to those who need it along the way is our newly crowned Hottie of the Week. Dublin-based coach and leatherman Guy Brock is not only very hot but kind, sweet, patient, and grateful. Oh did I mention how really f***ing hot he is? (I wish he was around when I started dipping my toes into the leather scene.)

In just a brief time his Instagram account, ‘The Leather Coach,’ has garnered the attention of thousands of gay men. These followers turn to his posts, videos, and DM’s for a dose of inspiration, guidance, and support…with a good helping of hot photos! And if you think he can’t possibly be that hot in person, you can see for yourself as Guy will be at Folsom East in NYC on Sunday, June 18th!

Get to know more about Guy as he answers our ‘Hottie of the Week’ questionnaire.

Name: Guy Brock

Age: 42

Website / social media handles: www.instagram.com/theleathercoach

Where do you call home? Dublin, Ireland

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I think it’s the fact I have different parts to who I am which I’m not afraid to show: hard and soft, funny but direct, a dom leatherman who is also a bit of a goofball…but mostly, I think it’s because I listen. I listen to people without judgement – and everyone wants to be heard.

What do you find you are complimented on you the most?

People often compliment my eyes and my butt, but most say its my voice. When I coach the boys or talk in my videos, people say it makes them feel safe but also activates them into action – which is possibly the greatest compliment ever for a coach!

What, to you, defines sexy?

To me, sexy is someone who knows who they are, isn’t afraid to own it and who puts it out there. Now of course, nothing beats tight leather on a nice hard body, but its not about what someone wears – it’s about how they wear it. It’s about the energy and inner confidence of the person. Its not the leather that shines – its the person wearing it. What is your proudest moment so far in your life? I’m not quite sure I can think of one big moment. I try to appreciate the little things. Honestly, I feel proud and privileged every time someone comments on one of my posts or videos, shares their private journey with me, or says I was able to help them in some way.

*What made you start your Instagram page?

It took a good few years of sorting through my own sh*t to get to be happy with who I am. I didn’t know how to be in the world, and I didn’t know how to embrace leather as my chosen skin. So many times I felt so scared, confused and alone. I just wished there was someone out there I could speak to, ask questions, or just make me feel seen. My instagram is my small way of trying to be that person for others.

*What exactly is a ‘Leather Coach?’

I’m a certified coach by profession, who coaches people in leather, about leather. It’s not about the specifics of what to buy (although there’s always some of that), but more so about the process of owning this part of your identity, and finding ways for people to tap into the power of their fetish in other areas of their lives. Leather represents how I aim to coach: intimate and raw, primal and powerful.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I’m still on a journey of my own, figuring out what my next steps are… so watch this space! I plan on creating more content for the community, and I’d love to find even more ways to help people in our community have more open, honest and powerful conversations – with themselves and with others in the community.

Have you found love?

My husband and I will be married for 10 years this year. The best part of our relationships is where it’s brought us over time. We are different people, each with our own journey – but our journeys are linked and flow in parallel to each other, in the same direction. I can be me, while still being part of ‘us’.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

I can’t recall the exact name. You know that Hallmark movie when the main character has to leave their big-city job to go back to their hometown, where they reconnect with their first love after bumping into them, totally by accident after . I think they won a B&b. Or maybe a farm. Or an African nature reserve. Either way, that’s the one.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush?

Tom Hardy

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack?

A nice big bowl of pasta

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

Tori Amos: Scarlet’s Walk

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

It’s a real honor. You know, for a good few years I didn’t see myself as worthy of other people’s attention. It’s amazing how once I started to see it, other people began to see it too. It’s pretty cool.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

If there is a little voice of you that wants something more – to have, feel or be… don’t ignore that voice. That little voice is who you truly are, trying to come out. Listen to yourself, and find ways to let it out.

