Lee Pace Is Looking Hotter Than Ever at 44 and We’re Loving It!

Lee Pace recently celebrated his birthday on March 25, and the actor is aging like fine wine and certainly hotter than ever at 44!

Pace posted a series of photos to commemorate his natal day, and on the caption, he wrote:

“SURVIVED ANOTHER YEAR.”

Advertisement

Dropping some of his sexy birthday photos for all of us to admire… 😉

Advertisement

And while we’re at it, here are more hot pics of the actor to celebrate our Aries king!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, the ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ actor also included a couple photo of him with his husband Matthew Foley on his birthday post:

Advertisement

In an August 2022 interview with GQ Hype, Pace confirmed that he is married to Foley, who is a Thom Browne VP. The two of them were set up by a mutual friend several years ago, and the actor said “it luckily has worked out.”

“What I’ll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true. If you’ve found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight,” Pace shared about his married life.

Source: people.com