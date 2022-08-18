Lee Pace Reveals How He First Met His Now Husband Matthew Foley

Lee Pace recently confirmed that he’s officially married to longtime boyfriend Matthew Foley, which just means that he is completely off the market.

In a recent interview with GQ, the 43-year-old actor revealed how he first met his now husband Foley, an executive at Thom Browne, through a mutual friend.

“I said to my friend, Nick, ‘You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?’ And it luckily has worked out,” he shared.

Pace also went ahead and shared how the married life has been treating him, and marriage seems convincingly fun based on how he described it.

“What I’ll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true. If you’ve found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight,” the actor expressed.

He also talked about wanting to have kids in the future saying,

“I’d love to have kids. I think there’s nothing better than little kids running around.”

In the same interview, Pace also talked about his experience working with Pete Davidson in the 2022 horror comedy film entitled ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies.’

“I loved working with Pete. I found him as a human being fascinating—his stories were interesting. His approach to the work was serious and interesting. I don’t watch Saturday Night Live, so I don’t know what he does on Saturday Night Live. But in that context, I was like, ‘You’re cool and I really am curious to see what things you do in your career,” the actor stated.

