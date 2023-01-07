Lee Pace Shows Off Fit Physique in ‘Foundation’ Season 2 Sneak Peek

Apple TV+ recently dropped a sneak peek of ‘Foundation’ Season 2, and it just so happens to feature Lee Pace shirtless and looking sexy AF!

The 43-year-old actor plays the role of Brother Day in the series, and in the sneak peek in question, he can be seen fighting someone with a flaming katana in all of his shirtless glory. 😉

‘Foundation’ is based on the book series of the same title by writer and professor of Biochemistry Isaac Asimov. As per Esquire, the show’s plot reads:

“A group of academics exiled to a remote planet who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from a looming dark age is to create the Encyclopedia Galactica, a compendium of all human knowledge.”

The ‘Foundation’ series tackles ten predicted crises, including “Balance of Power,” which was chronicled in Season 1, as well as “Religion,” which will be focused on in the upcoming second season.

Moreover, the official synopsis of ‘Foundation’ Season 2 reads:

“Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

The much awaited second season of ‘Foundation’ is scheduled to return in Summer 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser to keep you anticipating for it (and also to take a peek at a shirtless Lee Pace, of course…) 😉

