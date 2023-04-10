‘Legendary,’ ‘Finding Magic Mike,’ More Queer Titles Slashed At HBOMax

by
photo via Instagram, @westworldhbo @legendary.hbomax

 

HBOMax has recently gutted its slate of queer programming. Your favorite gay-themed show might have just been canceled by the streaming service. Not only might it have been canceled but Out Magazine has reported that “platforms like HBO Max and Showtime have been deleting shows that they created in order to save money on paying residuals. And it’s often been queer shows that are suffering because of this.”

Advertisement

Check out the following shows that no longer are available to watch on HBOMax. Hopefully, they will return someday.

GENERA+ION

Advertisement

MINX

Advertisement

LEGENDARY

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

WESTWORLD

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

FINDING MAGIC MIKE

Advertisement

 

 

Source: HBO

Leave a Comment