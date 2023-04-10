‘Legendary,’ ‘Finding Magic Mike,’ More Queer Titles Slashed At HBOMax

HBOMax has recently gutted its slate of queer programming. Your favorite gay-themed show might have just been canceled by the streaming service. Not only might it have been canceled but Out Magazine has reported that “platforms like HBO Max and Showtime have been deleting shows that they created in order to save money on paying residuals. And it’s often been queer shows that are suffering because of this.”

Check out the following shows that no longer are available to watch on HBOMax. Hopefully, they will return someday.

GENERA+ION

The L Word: Generation Q, Mrs. Fletcher, Work in Progress, Legendary, Genera+ion … these were some of the only ways trans people could see themselves in a positive light. And they’re just gone. And for what? So rich corporations can make a little more money? It’s cruel. — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) April 5, 2023

MINX

Every announcement from #HBOMax is the algorithm/taste clusters scene from Barry, which has probably only avoided cancellation because it’s not a Max original. #Minx #JusticeforMinx #LetJakeJohnsonHaveLittleOutfits pic.twitter.com/jj77N2X0TU — Mira 🐺 #JohnWick Truther (@LostWolfling) December 12, 2022

Me leaving HBOMax headquarters with the Minx Season 2 hard drive pic.twitter.com/8xvO8kv4X3 — Cristina (@CristinaKopels) December 12, 2022

LEGENDARY

Y’all knew they took legendary off HBOMax? It’s one thing to cancel the show… but to remove it from HBOMax tho… that’s wild. It’s currently on prime video, but not available to watch.#legendaryHBOMax #PrimeVideo — You Bald-Headed Dee-muhn (@WakeUp_MrW3st) April 9, 2023

How tf does @hbomax cancel Legendary AND take it off the site completely??? It’s giving homophobia pic.twitter.com/0c4Bh5xTdK — BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@SPFRaines) April 9, 2023

WESTWORLD

Why was WestWorld removed from the platform? it is an excellent series — Angie Castro 🐝 (@Castr0Angie) April 7, 2023

HBOMAX DELETED WESTWORLD YALL CAN GO TO HELL https://t.co/GRV2pnknvd — princess ria (@R_tatas) April 7, 2023

FINDING MAGIC MIKE

Really wild that Warner Bros put MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE in theaters, even though it sorta functions as an ad for the live show, while simultaneously taking FINDING MAGIC MIKE off of HBO Max. There’s nowhere to watch the show about the people in the movie! Insane!!! — eric (@MrEAnders) February 12, 2023

Full list of shows leaving HBO Max…and likely headed to FAST platforms: Westworld

The Nevers

Raised by Wolves

FBOY Island

Legendary

Finding Magic Mike

Head of the Class (2021)

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Gordita Chronicles

Love Life

Made for Love

The Garcias

Minx — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) December 14, 2022

Source: HBO