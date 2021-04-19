‘Legendary’ Stomps Back To The Ballroom For Another Gagworthy Season

Season 2 of Legendary will be bringing new houses and new celebrity judges to the already sickening ballroom (the new season drops on HBO Max on May 6th). The four main judges will remain, with ballroom veteran Leiomy Maldonado, newly minted Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and stylist Law Roach all returning. Season 2 will also introduce a rotating special guest judge which will crown the Superior House judge as the houses battle it out in a themed ballroom challenge. Celebrity judges already announced are Demi Lovato, Tiffany Haddish, and Taraji P. Henson, among others. The house that remains standing after weekly eliminations will received a $100,000 cash prize.

As with many television shows this season, production on Legendary was impacted by the global pandemic. Traditionally packed ballroom competitions are recreated on the Legendary soundstage, but last season’s season finale was without an audience. The trailer currently has no audience shown for Season 2 as well.

The ten new houses that are competing on Legendary this season are fierce and ready for battle and they are: House of Balenciaga, House of Chanel, House of Garcon, House of Icon, House of Luxe, House of Milan, House of Mugler, House of Oricci, House of Prodigy, and House of Tisci

