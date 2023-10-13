Lenny Kravitz Bares It ALL in NSFW “TK421” Music Video

And so it happened… Lenny Kravitz recently dropped the official music video of his single “TK421”, which is probably the raciest and thirstiest. (definitely not complaining though)

The 59-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor is definitely aging like fine wine, as he is not short of fit and sexy in his latest MV. In fact, he left his followers V thirsty after posting a steamy teaser on Instagram.

The teaser clip alone gained thirst comments for days:

“Is this how you get pregnant? Cuz I think I am,” user @misskris1717 announced.

“Get hydrated people. This video is sex on a stick and I’m trying to be the stick,” @dear.drj wrote.

“Hotter than ever ,sexy soul and love the song Much luv,” Instagram user @linda_villanti also commented.

And the music video certainly is the embodiment of hot and sexy, starting off with Kravitz rolling out of bed fully naked and flashing his buns out for a good morning. 😉 We then witness him taking a steamy shower, where the video suddenly focuses on his lower body with only a single hand covering his privates…

Moreover, the song “TK421” itself is a groovy track, which is perfect to listen to if you want a boost of energy. You can also watch and re-watch the music video to really awaken your senses ’cause it’s impossible not to with Kravitz’s super sexy scenes…

Not to mention, his next album Blue Electric Light is set to be released on March 15, and it is now available for pre-order. In the meantime, you can watch the “TK421” music video here:

