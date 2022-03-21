Leonard Bernstein Biopic Brings Together Two Of Our Hunkiest Actors

Stop whatever you’re doing right now and hear this out: rumor is, Matt Bomer is in talks for a part in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro.” And, if Bomer does get the part, it’s very likely he’ll be playing Bradley Cooper’s (who will star as Leonard Bernstein) romantic interest in the newest Netflix feature.

The upcoming movie follows almost 30 years in the life and career of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, whose accolades include an impressive Kennedy Center Honor, two Tonys, seven Emmys, and sixteen Grammys. If you’re unfamiliar with his name, surely, you’ve come across his works: Candide, On the Town and West Side story, which he worked on with Stephen Sondheim and Jerome Robbins.

Here’s what we know about Maestro so far: the film is Bradley Cooper’s directorial follow up to A Star is Born and it promises a star-studded cast that includes Carey Mulligan and Jeremy Strong. Bradley Cooper also collaborated with Spotlight producer Josh Singer in writing the screenplay. Plus, Maestro will be produced by a bunch of heavy hitters, including Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

We don’t know yet what role Bomer is out for, but if you were directing a movie, could you honestly say you wouldn’t cast him as your love interest? Also, Bomer has had quite the career in both TV and film. He’s currently on DC’s Doom Patrol where he plays Negative Man. And, his past projects include hits like American Horror Story, Chuck, Magic Mike XXL, and Netflix’s The Boys in the Band.

With such range, it’s interesting to see who he will be playing in Maestro!

Annual holiday clothing drop off to Out of the Closet for LGBT youth and those affected by HIV. 🏳️‍🌈 #DayinLGBT @TheAdvocateMag pic.twitter.com/fUTMCvg9fN — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) December 13, 2016

Sexy, talented, hella good looking, and an all-around nice guy? Give us more of Matt!