Leonardo DiCaprio Through the Years

Leonardo DiCaprio has been consistently one of the most prominent names in Hollywood for years now, and he also remains to be one of the most sought-after actors, both in talent and visuals.

It is probably known to many, if not all, that the 47-year-old actor and film producer is newly single after his split with now ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone. The two of them reportedly dated for about four years, and have recently called it quits.

After their breakup was made known to the public, a lot of people are now clowning DiCaprio online, and making memes of him moving on to a younger future girlfriend. Here’s one tweet for context:

Ngl the Leonardo di Caprio memes have kept me entertained these last few days…😂 pic.twitter.com/4OMWdt8oBs — Loreica (@Loreica) September 5, 2022

On the topic of his breakup, meaning his single again… It’s not such a bad idea to admire his beauty throughout the years, right? Whether you mentally said yes or no, here’s a look back on Leo anyway!

1993

1994

1995

1996

2000

2001

2002

2004

2006

2007

2008

2010

2014

2015

2019

2020

2021