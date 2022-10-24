Leslie Jordan, Dead at 67

We are shocked to learn that beloved comedian, actor, and friend of Instinct Magazine, Leslie Jordan, has died. Jordan was 67.

According to TMZ, Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it’s suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine St.

Jordan’s team posted this message shortly after the news:

No other information has been released or provided.

We mourn the loss of another great power house in entertainment and a force for the LGBTQ+ community.

Jordan was best known for his role as Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace, but contributed his electric sense of humor to cult film Sordid Lives, The Cool Kids, American Horror Story, and recently Call Me Kat.

Here is our interview with Leslie Jordan in 2018 during his tour for his show EXPOSED:

During the pandemic, Jordan skyrocketed his social media presence from 80K followers to 5.8 million with his sharing of daily video storytelling with “fellow hunker-downers”.

In 2018, we sat down with Leslie Jordan and we learned why he was one of the hardest working people in show business at the premiere of his show EXPOSED.

Updates on his untimely death will be shared as we learn of them.