Leslie Jordan To Meghan Markle: “We’ve Got More Queens Than They Do”

Leslie Jordan has some words of support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Last Sunday, March 7, CBS hosted a two-hour special involving Oprah Winfrey and ex-royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After hearing the interview, and the alleged conversations between Markle and the British Royal family, comedian and actor Leslie Jordan took to Instagram, where he has 5.6 million followers, to express his support and sentiments.

“Leslie Allen Jordan, reporting for duty,” he said. “I’ve been watching this Oprah interview with Meghan Markle, woo-hoo. S**t’s getting real. She needs to speak her truth. That’s wonderful.”

“I’m just afraid those royals gonna smoke her,” he later confessed. “But you don’t tell any queen, let alone the queen, to apologize for losing a war of drama. I hope those kids know what they’re getting into.”

It’s then that the comedian enlisted the help of his fellow gays to support the couple.

“But I will say this, listen. Gays, we gays, we know drama better than anybody. We got her back. Yes, ma’am. Miss Markle, the gays have got your back.”

To further sell this point home, Leslie Jordan wrote to caption the video, “We got your back, honey. We’ve got more queens than they do.”

But what is making Leslie Jordan so livid? The interview came to fruition after Harry and Meghan announced last year that they would be withdrawing from British royal family duties. Despite their intention to withdraw from public video, news sources and tabloid publications continued to write about the couple, and specifically Meghan. This led to Oprah Winfrey reaching out for the now-famous interview.

In the interview, Meghan and Harry talked about several offenses they suffered while being a part of the royal family. Meghan says a “senior royal” refused her request to seek inpatient care with the excuse that it “wouldn’t be good for the institution.” She also says that conversations around her child, Archie, were fueled by racism.

As Markle stated, “We have in tandem the conversation of: ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

After the interview aired, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have again become a hot topic online. The general public’s opinion seems to be in support of the couple over the British royal family. Though, some, including Meghan’s own half-sister, have claimed that Markle is lying. So which side will win in the end? Time will tell. In the meantime, Leslie Jordan is on Meghan’s side.