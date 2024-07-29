Lestat Turns Up the Heat as a Rock Star In IWTV S3

AMC just released the trailer for Interview with the Vampire, and it’s time to check out the sexy beast exploring his inner rock star in season 3.

As previously revealed, the new season of the AMC drama will focus on Lestat (Sam Reid) starting a band and going on tour. At Saturday’s Comic-Con, Reid brought down the roof in Ballroom 20 when fans got a sneak peek at his rocker alter-ego.

Interview with the Vampire, a contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel, just wrapped its second season. The series was renewed for season 3 ahead of its season 2 finale on June 30.

Get ready for an epic season filled with music, drama, and, of course, vampires!