Let’s Go Girls-‘Queer Eye’ Heads To Texas For Season 6

Life is slowly returning to our LGBTQ nightlife establishments and destinations, so it is the perfect time for the Fab Five themselves to finally head back to Austin, Texas to re-commence filming of Season 6 of Netflix’s Queer Eye. (Filming was disrupted almost immediately after it started as the pandemic took hold of the Lone Star State.)

The official release from Netflix indicates that “The Fab Five will return to their southern roots with a homebase in Austin, TX where they will scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.” (Buzz started building last summer on a possible Queer Eye season in Texas)

Several of the Queer Eye boys have paid Insta-homage to their temporary hometown, where food guru Antoni Porowski paid homage to the tacos of Texas (“Queer Eye is back y’all!”) while fashion maven Tan France cheekily posted “Y’all ever heard of the Texan Tuck”? posting “And we’re back!”

‘Queer Eye’ Season 6 has not announced a premiere date on Netflix as of press time