Let’s Go! ‘Watch What Happens Live’ is Back In The Bravo Clubhouse

And we’re back! Watch What Happens Live, the long-running late night chat fest hosted by Andy Cohen, is returning to the Bravo clubhouse next week beginning Sunday, October 11.

WWHL, like most entertainment shows of its kind, was forced to film remotely for nearly eight months due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

“We feel so fortunate to have kept the show going remotely, but there’s no place like our clubhouse,” the 52-year-old said in a press release on Tuesday. “I cannot wait to come home to my tchotchkes and elbow my crew.”

Don’t get too excited about the clubhouse return as Andy’s final at-home show will be one to remember. He will be chatting with pop diva Mariah Carey who has guested on WWHL a couple of times in the past.

They will no doubt be talking about her much-talked about memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey which includes juicy details about her life thus far including her two marriages to Tommy Mottola and Nick Cannon.

Things will still not be the same as they used to once Andy & co begin filming from the clubhouse. Future WWHL guests “will continue to be interviewed via video chat,” per the release.

Its something that other major talk shows hosts have been doing while in studio including Wendy Williams, Tamron Hall and Ellen DeGeneres. Ellen is still dealing with the backlash from the alleged toxic work environment allegations from current and former staffers of her program that first surfaced earlier this year.

Andy will bid adieu to the at-home shows with the virtual “Golden Robes” awards tonight, commemorating the best and worst moments away from the studio, including “Worst WiFi Connection.”